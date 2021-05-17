Clouds stick around to start the work week with seasonable temps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mostly cloudy Sunday, we continue the trend for Monday although shower chances look to decrease compared to the latter half of the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday stands the chance for some light rain showers, but the middle and latter half of the week look drier and warmer in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

A stalled frontal boundary is near south-central Kentucky and stretches from the Appalachian Mountains near Kansas City. This front is the culprit for the more humid conditions along with the cloud cover. Surprisingly, there is not much in the way of moisture along the front, but to the west, southwest and north of the front, showers exist. With this front not moving very much today, most of the region will actually be dry with mostly cloudy skies. However, towards the Western Kentucky/Bluegrass Parkways with daytime heating sparking a few stray showers possible. High temperatures this Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with light southerly winds.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, we have a ridge that is allowing for seasonably warm conditions to stick around the region over the next several days - and even a taste of summer by this weekend! Though we have a strong ridge pattern, we could still see some shower chances possible going into Tuesday as skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with continued southerly winds, which could be breezy at times. Wednesday through the first half of the weekend looks to be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s - Saturday could even see the upper 80s as it stands right now! Along with the warm conditions, we could also be a little more humid as overnight lows will not fall below the mid 50s in the foreseeable future! The dry streak could come to an end for some by Sunday as stray shower chances are possible with more moist air returning to the region - which looks to last into the following week!

Perhaps this warm forecast is a signal to open the pool up or plan that hiking trip on some of the beautiful trails here in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds S at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 78. Low 62. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 83. Low 63. Winds S at 12 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 94 (1931, 1911, 1906)

Record Low Today: 40 (1973, 1895)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1760 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 58

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+1.68″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+4.82″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

