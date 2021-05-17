Advertisement

Cocktail Sunday’s return to Dueling Grounds for the first time since start of COVID-19

By Allison Baker
May. 16, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the first time since March of 2020 the cocktail hour has returned to the Dueling Grounds Distillery. Before the start of COVID every Sunday the distillery offered a cocktail hour from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.

Now over a year later, the popular cocktail hour is back and the distillery will now be offering new craft cocktails every Sunday.

“It’s just great to be back. This weekend has just been so fun here in franklin. It feels like people are getting back out and having fun. We’ve been kind of figuring out when we were going to get going when they changed the restrictions and we went for it. As you can see, we redid our whole patio area to make it easier to sit outside and not have to worry about masking and social distancing quite as much,” said Marc Dottore, owner.

One local group has been gathering for drinks on Sundays at the distillery since 2016. At the start of the pandemic, the group began gathering virtually but now they are back getting into their old routine.

“We met on Sunday at three virtually and it was interesting. But the people who meet here are from every direction, and our conversations are wonderful,” said Ida Harris, bourbon fan.

Dueling Grounds Distillery has now filled over 300 barrels and the distillery is open for tours Mondays through Saturdays.

