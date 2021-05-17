Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 287 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 8 deaths

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference Sunday but did provide an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

The governor announced 287 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total case number to 452,537.

The positivity rate decreased to 2.79%

The state reported 8 new deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,656.

At least 52,215 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday four of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

