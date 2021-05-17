Gov. Beshear says kids will likely not wear masks at school in fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the CDC’s new mask guidance, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky would follow the latest recommendation.

According to the new guidance, fully vaccinated people can now drop their masks. However, this change does not apply to schools in Kentucky.

“The vast majority of the population inside any school, even when you look at the statistics of 17 to 18, aren’t vaccinated and won’t be fully vaccinated until the end of school,” explained Beshear.

Governor Beshear issued a new mask executive order last Thursday which indicates the change but saying masks must be worn at schools regardless.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Department of Education said they will not be updating their ‘Healthy at School’ guidance at this time, likely due to the fact that the school year is almost over.

“We will watch everything but right now I think kids will be back in a very, very normal setting,” expressed Beshear in Monday’s press conference.

Beshear told WBKO News that he does not expect to enact a mask mandate for schools in the fall.

“We believe there will be the opportunity for kids younger than 12 to be vaccinated by the time they go back,” he said. “I’m very much looking forward to a full normal school year for my kids and for everybody else’s.”

We asked WBKO viewers if they think kids should be masked at school and 22 percent said yes, 73 percent said no and 5 percent were not sure.

One local pediatrician claims masking kids does more harm than good.

“Hopefully we can follow the data and, and not have our kids in masks this fall because there are definitely some downsides to masking children,” said Dr. Kelly Kries, Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates. “These masks are growing all types of bacteria, including e-Coli.”

Other medical professionals say while kids will likely only get a mild case of COVID, they could pass the virus to vulnerable people which was the main reason for masking kids at school.

The latest 30-day executive order on masks in Kentucky expires on June 11 when the state returns to 100 percent capacity.

