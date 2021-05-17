Advertisement

High School Seniors in south-central Kentucky will have in person graduations

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Three school districts are celebrating their high school seniors in person this year.

Edmonson County High School will be having their graduation on May 29.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to having a much closer to normal graduation this year. Our graduation exercises will be May the 29th at 2:00 PM at our high school gym and each graduating senior will get 8 tickets this year,” said Brian Alexander, Edmonson County Schools Superintendent.

Bowling Green High School will be having their graduation on May 23 at Diddle Arena.

“I think for graduation, the emotions will be high because I think they really appreciate these last opportunities that have with their classmates,” said Gary Fields BGISD Superintendent.

Franklin-Simpson County High School will also have their graduation on May 23 at Diddle Arena.

“We’re limited capacity, but for our graduating class, we’re going to be able to offer each student 10 tickets to be able to bring their family to the in-person graduation,” said Tim Schlosser, Superintendent Franklin-Simpson County Schools.

Franklin-Simpson High School Seniors will also have the opportunity to do their annual senior walk through the elementary school and middle school.

