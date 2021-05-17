Advertisement

Hilltoppers headed to Athens Regional for NCAA Softball Tournament

WKU
WKU(WKU Hilltopper Baseball)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball is headed to the Athens Regional this weekend for the NCAA Softball Tournament. Duke drew the No. 13 seed while the Georgia Bulldogs were one of 16 predetermined hosts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hilltoppers will open tournament play on Friday, May 21 against Georgia at 1:30 p.m. CT, which will stream on ESPN3.

Athens Regional – May 21-23 at Athens, Georgia No. 13 seed Duke (42-10) vs. UNC Greensboro (34-15)Western Ky. (31-13) vs. Georgia* (29-21)

At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

Super regionals for the championship will be held May 27-30 on eight campus sites. At each site, two teams play in a best-of-three tournament format. The winners from each super regional advance to the NCAA® Women’s College World Series (WCWS) from June 3-9 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OG&E Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WKU is the lone representative out of Conference USA after earning the second automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Last time WKU won the C-USA Tournament and went to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, the Hilltoppers were also sent to the Georgia-hosted Regional. WKU won its first two games in the event, claiming wins over North Carolina and Georgia before the Bulldogs won back out of the consolation side to earn a bid to the Super regional.

WKU is 1-5 all-time against Georgia. The Hilltoppers claimed the lone prior meeting against UNC Greensboro (3/4/2011) and have never met the Duke squad.

The Hilltoppers won three elimination games to earn the C-USA Tournament Championship and will enter NCAA Tournament action with a record of 31-13.

Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU president responds to Gov Beshear’s announcement on mask mandate

