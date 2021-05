BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods tosses their fourth shutout of the season as they defeat the Asheville Tourists 7-0. The Hot Rods win the series 5-1 and move to 9-3 on the season.

Hot Rods box score 5-16-21 (WBKO)

