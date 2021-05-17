Kentucky State Police holding Special Olympics fundraiser

(AP) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Starting Monday, the agency will park cruisers at 16 locations statewide for a week. People are encouraged to cover the cruisers with custom stickers for a minimum donation of $1. The Cover the Cruiser donations will go directly to Special Olympics Kentucky.

The annual state summer games are scheduled to be held in person June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Kentucky State Police raised $16,200 for Special Olympics athletes last year.

