Kentucky State Police holding Special Olympics fundraiser

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Starting Monday, the agency will park cruisers at 16 locations statewide for a week. People are encouraged to cover the cruisers with custom stickers for a minimum donation of $1. The Cover the Cruiser donations will go directly to Special Olympics Kentucky.

The annual state summer games are scheduled to be held in person June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Kentucky State Police raised $16,200 for Special Olympics athletes last year.

