Local church recognizes faithful member for service

On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful service and good works.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful service and good works.

Members of both congregations came together to honor Betty Hadley, who less than two weeks ago lost a son.

Hadley was given an award for her service and multiple bouquets of flowers, along with many who were present who spoke about Hadley’s faithfulness.

Cannot CELEBRATE HER ENOUGH TODAY!!!!! 🙌🏼💥✝️🙌🏼💥✝️

Posted by Terri Sheldon on Sunday, May 16, 2021

To learn more about Curbside ministries, click here.

Congratulations Ms. Hadley!

