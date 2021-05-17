Local church recognizes faithful member for service
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful service and good works.
Members of both congregations came together to honor Betty Hadley, who less than two weeks ago lost a son.
Hadley was given an award for her service and multiple bouquets of flowers, along with many who were present who spoke about Hadley’s faithfulness.
Congratulations Ms. Hadley!
