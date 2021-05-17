Local superintendents excited for seniors to have in-person graduation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Several schools across south-central Kentucky have plans for their seniors to graduate in person.

Simpson County Schools will have their seniors walk across the graduation stage on May 23 in Diddle Arena at 4:00 p.m. Each student was given 10 tickets for their families to attend graduation.

According to the superintendent, it will be as normal as graduation can be and will look similar to graduations in the past prior to COVID.

“I think we’re really starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this. To be able to have regular graduation for our students I think it’s important to give them some closure to this. This very unusual senior year that they’ve endured in for the 2021 school year,” said Tim Schlosser, Franklin-Simpson County Schools Superintendent.

Bowling Green High School seniors will be celebrating graduation on Sunday, May 23 at Bowling Green High School arena at 2:00 p.m. According to the superintendent, all students will be able to invite guests to the graduation.

“One of the things, when Mr. McGraw met with students, the common theme for them, was they wanted to graduate together. I think last year with having individual graduation sessions, those were memorable, but it’s still something about graduating with your entire class. So we’re excited about that,” said Gary Fields, BGISD Superintendent.

Edmonson County High School seniors will be graduating in their high school gym on May 29. Students will get 8 tickets for family members.

“For this group of students that have had to be in school and out of school and back and forth. It’s very special to me as their superintendent for them to have this opportunity to have something that’s normal for the end of their high school career,” said Brian Alexander, Edmonson County Schools Superintendent.

All three school districts will be following the latest guidelines for the in-person ceremonies.

