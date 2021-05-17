Montgomery County School District mourns student killed in crash

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County School District is mourning the death of a student in a crash.

Emilee Collins was a junior at Montgomery County High School. She was killed Friday, May 14, in a crash on Spencer Road near Indian Mound Drive.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner, Emilee was inside a car that collided with a school bus.

Superintendent Matthew Thompson said the bus was transporting the baseball team to a far-away game. People said this is a stark reminder of how dangerous the intersection is.

Now, on the side of the road where the crash happened, the community has formed a small memorial of flowers, balloons, and a small cross to honor Collins. Grief counselors have been at Montgomery County High School to help anyone who needs it.

“Teachers that knew her best have shared that she was always smiling and laughing,” said Superintendent Thompson. “She was very supportive of others, fun to be around, eager to learn, and very well-liked by her classmates.”

Thompson said members of the baseball team are doing okay. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Collins’ family.

Flowers, balloons, and a small cross honoring the life of Emilee Collins. The Montgomery Co High junior was killed in a crash on Friday. Grief counselors are at the school supporting those impacted by the tragedy. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/vGQjSdaVng — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 17, 2021

