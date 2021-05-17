Advertisement

Montgomery County School District mourns student killed in crash

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County School District is mourning the death of a student in a crash.

Emilee Collins was a junior at Montgomery County High School. She was killed Friday, May 14, in a crash on Spencer Road near Indian Mound Drive.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner, Emilee was inside a car that collided with a school bus.

Superintendent Matthew Thompson said the bus was transporting the baseball team to a far-away game. People said this is a stark reminder of how dangerous the intersection is.

Now, on the side of the road where the crash happened, the community has formed a small memorial of flowers, balloons, and a small cross to honor Collins. Grief counselors have been at Montgomery County High School to help anyone who needs it.

“Teachers that knew her best have shared that she was always smiling and laughing,” said Superintendent Thompson. “She was very supportive of others, fun to be around, eager to learn, and very well-liked by her classmates.”

Thompson said members of the baseball team are doing okay. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Collins’ family.

