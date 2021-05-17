Advertisement

Poppy’s Teacher of the Year: Debbie Wilson

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Last week Debbie Wilson was named Poppy’s Teacher of the Year, presented by Flora Templeton Stuart. Ms. Wilson was awarded the $2,000 grand prize for being Poppy’s teacher of the Year.

“I worked with Debbie Wilson who is the teacher of the year a little bit with the families. I saw not only do they have passion for everything they do when they are in the school working with the kids who are learning English. They are from all over the world but they are going to their homes on the weekends to help on their own time and giving so much of themselves so it is much deserved,” said Flora Templeton Stuart.

The money will be used for the ESL program at Briarwood Elementary School.

“I was very shocked. I was very very honored to have been the teacher of the month but the teacher of the year is amazing. Thank you all so much I appreciate it,” said Debbie Wilson.

Ms. Wilson plans on retiring at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Beshear
Gov. Beshear: 287 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 8 deaths
On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful...
Local church recognizes faithful member for service
Food Truck Frenzy
Food Truck Frenzy brings food trucks together to help two community clinics

Latest News

Allen County Health Department
The Allen Co. Health Department is currently offering the Moderna vaccine to those ages 18 years and older.
MCHD
The Muhlenberg Co. Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
View From The Hill: WKU fraternity brothers prepare to bike across the country to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
MCHD
The Muhlenberg Co. Health Department reports 4 new cases of COVID-19