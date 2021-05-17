Poppy’s Teacher of the Year: Debbie Wilson

Last week Debbie Wilson was named Poppy’s Teacher of the Year, presented by Flora Templeton Stuart. Ms. Wilson was awarded the $2,000 grand prize for being Poppy’s teacher of the Year.

“I worked with Debbie Wilson who is the teacher of the year a little bit with the families. I saw not only do they have passion for everything they do when they are in the school working with the kids who are learning English. They are from all over the world but they are going to their homes on the weekends to help on their own time and giving so much of themselves so it is much deserved,” said Flora Templeton Stuart.

The money will be used for the ESL program at Briarwood Elementary School.

“I was very shocked. I was very very honored to have been the teacher of the month but the teacher of the year is amazing. Thank you all so much I appreciate it,” said Debbie Wilson.

Ms. Wilson plans on retiring at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.