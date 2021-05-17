SKYCTC FAFSA Fiesta

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The FAFSA can be challenging for parents and students to fill out. Over the past week, SKYCTC has been offering a FAFSA Fiesta to assist those students in need around our area.

Sunday Warren County students could visit the main campus of SKYCTC for an instructional course and hands-on assistance.

“Today we will be giving some general information to all students about the FAFSA and establishing an FSA ID. Then we will break out into small groups and have individualized sessions with each individual that attends. Today we will walk them through the FAFSA and answer any questions that they have along the way,” said Jennifer Noble, SKYCTC AVP of Business Affairs and interim director of Financial Aid

One student attending had already applied for his FAFSA but had additional questions regarding the process and his paperwork.

“Even though I was able to do it all online all ready and everything, it was pretty simple and straightforward. I still had a lot of questions that the Internet just doesn’t have answers to, so I was really glad and she was really helpful. The people that were here were really helpful,” said Justin Stock, student.

The deadline to fill out the FAFSA for the upcoming school year is June 30, 2021.

