Pearl Harbor Hero to be laid to rest in Smiths Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that Pearl Harbor Hero, Navy Seaman 2nd Class, Howard S. Magers, from Merry Oaks, Kentucky was accounted for on December 17, 2020.

Magers is coming home this month to be laid to rest with full military honors in Smiths Grove on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

On December 7, 1941 Magers was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize.

The attack on the ship resulted in the death of 429 crewmen, including Magers.

His body will be flown into Nashville next week and will be escorted to Hardy and Son Funeral Home on Louisville Road.

If you would like to attend the full military honors funeral for the fallen hero, it will be held at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery, 130 Merry Oaks Payne Road at 2:00 p.m.

You can help honor one of Kentucky’s WWII hero’s by standing to salute, displaying American flags and yellow ribbons along the funeral escort route (Hardy and Son Funeral Home) to the cemetery (Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery, 128 Merry Oaks Payne Road, @18 miles), Saturday, May 29 1:00-2:00 p.m.

To help accommodate the expected crowd, there will be a large tent to seat 400 people, golf carts and valet parking available.

If you cannot attend but would like to be a part of the services you can log onto the Howard Scott Magers Facebook page.

