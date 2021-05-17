Advertisement

Temps Soar into the 80s This Week!

Chances for Rain Looking Small in the Short Term
By Shane Holinde
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday brought us quite a bit of cloud cover after a mainly sunny start. Despite the clouds, temperatures warmed to our highest readings since May 4th...the last time Bowling Green hit 80 degrees! We have a good chance at not only meeting that mark again by mid-week, but easily exceeding it later this week!

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, we have a ridge that is allowing for seasonably warm conditions to stick around the region over the next several days - and even a taste of summer by this weekend! Though we have a strong ridge pattern, we could still see some shower chances possible going into Tuesday as skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with continued southerly winds, which could be breezy at times. Wednesday through the first half of the weekend looks to be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s - Saturday could even see the upper 80s as it stands right now! Along with the warm conditions, we could also be a little more humid as overnight lows will not fall below the mid 50s in the foreseeable future! The dry streak could come to an end for some by Sunday as stray shower chances are possible with more moist air returning to the region - which looks to last into the following week!

Perhaps this warm forecast is a signal to open the pool up or plan that hiking trip on some of the beautiful trails here in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few scattered showers possible. High 78, Low 62, winds S-12

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 83, Low 63, winds S-12

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm. High 84, Low 63, winds S-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 94 (1931)

Record Low: 40 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+1.53″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+4.67″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (7.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1760 Mold Spore Count)

