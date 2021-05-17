WKU broadcasting scholarship named in honor of longtime Bowling Green radio personality

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two area students have been awarded a new scholarship created to honor the memory and community service of a Bowling Green radio personality.

Steve Meredith worked as a broadcaster for more than 20 years and was also a founder of the Stuff the Bus Foundation. He played a critical role in the organization’s growth as a nonprofit organization that now allocates thousands of dollars each year to area kids, teachers and schools.

The Steve Meredith Stuff the Bus Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship will be awarded this year to Sophia South of Alvaton and Katherine Brooks of Russellville.

In a press release, Travis Norton, Stuff the Bus Foundation board member, said “Steve had a passion for broadcasting and left a lasting legacy in the field. He also had a passion to give back to others and serve his community. We are honored to keep his passions alive through this scholarship.

Meredith was most recently an on-air personality at D93 WDNS-FM before his passing in April 2021.

Future applications for the Steve Meredith Stuff the Bus Memorial Scholarship can learn more and apply here. The scholarship is funded by a joint partnership with Daily News Broadcasting and through direct donations to the Stuff the Bus Foundation’s partnership with the WKU College Heights Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.