Advertisement

Beshear: Ending extra jobless aid now would hurt economy

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says cutting off the supplemental federal payments to unemployed Kentuckians now would hurt the state’s economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Kentucky governor said Monday he’s willing to consider ending the weekly $300 federal unemployment payment eventually.

The Democrat says he’s trying to “thread the needle” of maintaining federal enhancements that pump money into the economy while encouraging people to go back to work as the economy reopens.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says governors are “having to take matters into their own hands and turn off” what he calls “extra-generous benefits.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
BGPD investigate shooting on Beauty Avenue
Bowling Green man hospitalized after shooting on Beauty Avenue
On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful...
Local church recognizes faithful member for service
Beshear
Gov. Beshear: 287 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 8 deaths
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

Some fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks in public.
Some fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks to stay on side of caution
Kentucky State Police hosting event at Q coffee emporium
Kentucky State Police to host Cover the Cruiser event
Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Local superintendents excited for seniors to have in-person graduation @ 5
Local superintendents excited for seniors to have in-person graduation @ 5