Bowling Green City Schools announces promotion and commencement locations
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green City Schools is entering its last week for students.
The last day will be Wednesday, May 21.
They have released the following schedule for promotion and graduation ceremonies with locations.
They ask if you are planning to attend, only four guests will be allowed per student and masks must be worn inside school buildings.
