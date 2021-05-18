Advertisement

Bowling Green City Schools announces promotion and commencement locations

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools(BGCS)
By Marisa Williams
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green City Schools is entering its last week for students.

The last day will be Wednesday, May 21.

They have released the following schedule for promotion and graduation ceremonies with locations.

They ask if you are planning to attend, only four guests will be allowed per student and masks must be worn inside school buildings.

IT'S THE LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL!! If you are making plans to celebrate a student promotion or graduation, please...

Posted by Bowling Green Independent School District on Monday, May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD investigate shooting on Beauty Avenue
Bowling Green man hospitalized after shooting on Beauty Avenue
Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Steve Meredith was a longtime Bowling Green radio personality and founder of Stuff the Bus...
WKU broadcasting scholarship named in honor of longtime Bowling Green radio personality
Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response
Gov. Beshear reports 285 new COVID-19 cases; 6 deaths
On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful...
Local church recognizes faithful member for service

Latest News

Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
The full council will vote on the ordinance passed by the budget committee on Thursday, March 21.
Louisville launches initiative to help underserved youth
Tracking isolated showers this afternoon.
More clouds, shower chances Tuesday before we turn up the heat!
Kaley
Kaley LIVE at Wellness Studio in Scottsville