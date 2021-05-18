Bowling Green following the housing trend, becoming a sellers market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houses in Bowling Green are selling fast, but the supply of homes is down.

According to data from Coldwell Banker, in 2018 there were 473 houses on the market in the area and now there are 153 on the market for buyers to choose from.

“When it goes on the market you have these people that are watching and waiting for something that suits them and they are pouncing on it,” said Chip Hightower, Real Estate Agent.

With the increase in demand, the market has become a seller’s market and houses are going for the asking price or even higher.

“So normally a buyer would be house hunting and they would have in their price range, 17 to 25 houses to look at. Now there are two maybe three. If they wait a week then there is one left because the other two have sold. So that creates this leverage for the seller when they go on the market they know it is going to sell really quick and it pushes the prices up,” Hightower added.

In 2019 the average sold price on homes in Southern Kentucky according to Coldwell Banker data was $193,111. In 2020 it increased to $209,043, and for 2021 it increased to $217,936.

(Advance to the second page in the graphic above to see historical house prices in the United States since 1963.)

“So if you are in a pinch and really need a home or if it is a perfect fit for you then it is 100 percent a seller’s market and you are having to go in full price,” said Hightower.

According to data, historically there is six to seven months’ worth of supply for homes on the market. Today in Bowling Green there is a two month supply.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.