Bowling Green Police arrest individuals in connection to Sunday shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Benjamin Blevins shot twice outside his house at 1105 Beauty Avenue.

Today, the Bowling Green Police Department arrested men for their roles in the shooting, a juvenile, and an adult.

The juvenile. 17, is charged with Assault, 1st degree, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Meth), Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (various pills), and Receiving Stolen Property (firearm).

Christoper A. Lancaster, 24, is charged with Complicity to Assault, 1st Degree, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Meth), Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (various pills), Receiving Stolen Property (firearm) and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Kobee A. Lancaster, 22, is charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Meth), Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (various pills), Receiving Stolen Property (firearm), and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Both Lancaster men were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and the juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

