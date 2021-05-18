Advertisement

Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.(Columbia Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Columbia Police department, employees of an area library called Adair County’s 911 after a child was found walking their parking lot naked Monday afternoon.

Officers with Columbia Police Department say library employees stayed with the child until they got there. They believe the child wandered away from an apartment complex on South High Street in Columbia.

Police said the child’s grandmother had been watching the child inside the home and had taken medication and fallen asleep.

Contesa Abbott of Columbia has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

