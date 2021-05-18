Cloudy and seasonable before we get hot in south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Very light rain developed on Monday afternoon, but most places were dry under mostly cloudy skies. The same goes for Tuesday, though the moisture coverage is more widespread.

A few showers are possible this afternoon, otherwise it will be cloudy with temperatures near normal for this time of the year. (WBKO)

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, we have a ridge that is allowing for seasonably warm conditions to stick around the region over the next several days - and even a taste of summer by this weekend! Though we have a strong ridge pattern, we could still see some shower chances possible Tuesday as skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with continued southerly winds, which could be breezy at times. Wednesday through the first half of the weekend looks to be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s - Saturday could even see the upper 80s as it stands right now! Along with the warm conditions, we could also be a little more humid as overnight lows will not fall below the mid 50s in the foreseeable future! The dry streak continues through the weekend into early next week as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and even low 90s for some!

Perhaps this warm forecast is a signal to open the pool up or plan that hiking trip on some of the beautiful trails here in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 78. Low 64. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 83. Low 63. Winds S at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 63. Winds S at 10 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1911)

Record Low Today: 39 (1894)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

UV Index: Moderate (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 55 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.5 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1760 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 78

Yesterday’s Low: 54

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+1.53″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+4.67″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.