Kentucky State Police to host Cover the Cruiser event

Kentucky State Police hosting event at Q coffee emporium
Kentucky State Police hosting event at Q coffee emporium(WBKO)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police will host Cover the Cruiser at the Q Coffee emporium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Every year, a statewide network of law enforcement officers helps raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics programs.

The Torch Run also escorts the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to the State Summer Games in Richmond, every year.

The goal of the event is to raise funds for Special Olympics by selling paper stickers that will be adhered to KSP cruisers at select locations in each post area, and the paper stickers can be purchased for a minimum of one dollar each.

After each purchase, the trooper will write the supporter’s name not and adhere it to the cruiser with painter’s tape.

Large donations can be accepted as well.

The person who raises the most money at their event will win a prize package from SOKY including a gift certificate to Texas Roadhouse.

KSP thanks the local businesses who are partnering with Cover the Cruiser to provide a location to host each event.

