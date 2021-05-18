KSP Post 3 raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 set up outside Q Coffee Emporium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. taking donations for their ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraiser.

Stop by Q Coffee Emporium and help Cover the Cruiser for Special Olympics Kentucky. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/Kg9VNYhB0B — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) May 18, 2021

The fundraiser was created last year in place of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. KSP decided to continue it this year once again after the event was a huge success last year.

“It’s a great way to try to raise money for Special Olympics. The idea behind it is you can come out and for as little as a dollar you can get a post-it note write your name on it and stick it on a cruiser. What we’re hoping to do is cover our whole cruiser and raise a lot of money for Special Olympics,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, KSP Post 3.

We are “Covering the Cruiser”at @q_bowlinggreen today. Come out and help us raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/8qOuXpU8y7 — Trooper Priddy (KSP) (@TprPriddy) May 18, 2021

If you were unable to make it out to Q Coffee you can stop by KSP Post 3 all week to make a donation to Special Olympics Kentucky.

