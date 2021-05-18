Advertisement

Louisville launches initiative to help underserved youth

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky’s largest city have launched an initiative aimed at helping underserved youth.

The Louisville Youth Network was launched last week by Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Council and community partners.

A statement from the mayor’s office says it will serve as a one-stop-shop to connect youth ages 16-24 with resources for topics that include education, jobs, mental heath, housing and substance abuse.

Louisville Metro Council allocated $1 million to fund the program.

The Louisville Metro Office of Youth Development will lead the network with partners that include the Coalition Supporting Young Adults, the Louisville Urban League and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

