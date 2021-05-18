Advertisement

Med Center Health vaccinates 173 kids, teens at clinic so far

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health vaccine clinic joins other facilities that now provide the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 years old and up.

According to Med Center Health, they’ve vaccinated 173 kids and teens between the ages of 12-15-year-olds at their clinic this week.

“When you think about all of the other vaccines that we give our children, to me, this is just one more of those vaccines that needs to be part of the regular regimen. Because, again, you know, whatever we can do to keep our children safe we want to do that,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

They’ve also had to expand their clinic hours by opening another day due to an uptick in adult appointments this week.

“I do believe it comes from the CDC is opening up to more things if you are fully vaccinated, that you don’t have to wear a mask.”

Med Center is also partnering with local pediatrician offices including Graves Gilbert and Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates to administer the vaccine to children 12 and up.

Joyce says while COVID cases among children are usually mild, there’s still always that chance that a child could become hospitalized or spread it to someone more vulnerable.

“We have seen some pediatric patients admitted to the hospital nationwide. There have been pediatric patients that have been admitted to the hospital, as well as there have been deaths,” she said.

Many medical professionals and doctors say they are encouraged by the clinical trials that were done in the 12 to 15-year-old age group.

To make an appointment for you or your child’s COVID-19 vaccine text COVID to (270) 796-4400. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The clinic is open on Sundays, noon until 3:30 p.m. but can expand it next week again if needed.

So far, the Med Center has administered more than 82,013 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the Med Center’s clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD investigate shooting on Beauty Avenue
Bowling Green man hospitalized after shooting on Beauty Avenue
Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Steve Meredith was a longtime Bowling Green radio personality and founder of Stuff the Bus...
WKU broadcasting scholarship named in honor of longtime Bowling Green radio personality
Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response
Gov. Beshear reports 285 new COVID-19 cases; 6 deaths
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

High-speed internet access
Warren Co. accepting proposals for fiber internet installation, construction
During a May 18, 2021 visit to a COVID=19 vaccination clinic at Lexington's Lafayette High...
Beshear appeals to Kentucky students to take COVID-19 shots
KSP Post 3 raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky
KSP Post 3 raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky
PTK
PTK to host Summer Arts Day Camps in June