Med Center Health vaccinates 173 kids, teens at clinic so far

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health vaccine clinic joins other facilities that now provide the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 years old and up.

According to Med Center Health, they’ve vaccinated 173 kids and teens between the ages of 12-15-year-olds at their clinic this week.

“When you think about all of the other vaccines that we give our children, to me, this is just one more of those vaccines that needs to be part of the regular regimen. Because, again, you know, whatever we can do to keep our children safe we want to do that,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

They’ve also had to expand their clinic hours by opening another day due to an uptick in adult appointments this week.

“I do believe it comes from the CDC is opening up to more things if you are fully vaccinated, that you don’t have to wear a mask.”

Med Center is also partnering with local pediatrician offices including Graves Gilbert and Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates to administer the vaccine to children 12 and up.

Joyce says while COVID cases among children are usually mild, there’s still always that chance that a child could become hospitalized or spread it to someone more vulnerable.

“We have seen some pediatric patients admitted to the hospital nationwide. There have been pediatric patients that have been admitted to the hospital, as well as there have been deaths,” she said.

Many medical professionals and doctors say they are encouraged by the clinical trials that were done in the 12 to 15-year-old age group.

To make an appointment for you or your child’s COVID-19 vaccine text COVID to (270) 796-4400. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The clinic is open on Sundays, noon until 3:30 p.m. but can expand it next week again if needed.

So far, the Med Center has administered more than 82,013 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the Med Center’s clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.