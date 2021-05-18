Advertisement

New Dean named at WKU’s Ogden College

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - David N. Brown will be the next Dean of the Ogden College of Science and Engineering at Western Kentucky University starting July 1.

Dr. Brown is the Associate Dean for Graduate Education in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Louisville.

“David brings a wealth of experience in teaching, leadership and research that will serve WKU well,” President Timothy C. Caboni said. “His experience will allow us to continue to elevate the stature of the Ogden College and grow our portfolio of federally-sponsored research. This research is a crucial component to a WKU education as our students gain valuable, hands-on experience at the undergraduate level.”

Provost Cheryl Stevens said Dr. Brown “brings a wealth of leadership experience in higher education along with a student-centered approach that will serve us well in his new role.”

Dr. Brown said he has “been aware for quite some time of the wonderful people and excellent facilities in Ogden College and more generally at WKU. As a parent, I accompanied my children to academic competitions on the Bowling Green campus and was impressed with the physical spaces, the dedication of many faculty, staff and students who volunteered at these events, and the obvious pride the campus citizens showed in their work and in their surroundings.”

He added that Ogden College “makes a real difference in Kentucky through discovery, teaching, learning and service. It is poised to become a leader in connecting Kentuckians’ curiosity and creativity with careers that matter now and in the future. My family and I are happy to join WKU and the Ogden team. I’m proud to be able to call myself a Hilltopper!”

Dr. Brown joined the University of Louisville in 1996 as an assistant professor. He has served as Chair of the Department of Physics & Astronomy and inaugural Undergraduate Program Director in Physics & Astronomy. He is currently professor of Physics, Associate Dean for Graduate Education in the College of Arts & Science since 2018, and most recently serves concurrently as Acting Associate Dean for Research in the college.

He has also been a visiting scientist/Intensity Frontier Fellow at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, adjoint assistant professor at Vanderbilt University and a visiting assistant professor at Boston College and the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Brown earned his doctoral and master’s degrees in physics from Purdue University and bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and physics from Eastern Michigan University.

He succeeds Interim Dean Greg Arbuckle who is returning to faculty.

More WKU news is available at www.wku.edu.

