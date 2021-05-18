Advertisement

New wellness center comes to Scottsville

A new wellness studio featuring yoga, meditation, and classes is now open in Scottsville.
A new wellness studio featuring yoga, meditation, and classes is now open in Scottsville. Directories Inc site(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Need to find a new zen as your kids wrap up the school year? A new wellness studio featuring yoga, meditation, and classes is now open in Scottsville.

“We are part of Scottsville counseling center. We opened this in May,” said Amanda Patrick, M.A. Marriage & Family Therapy.

They are also doing more outdoor and nature therapy for their clients since the pandemic.

“We want to add to our mental health services. Services for not only the mind but the body,” said Patrick.

They focus on providing affordable services and are excited to expand the growing base in Scottsville.

They are located on the square at 112 East Public Square.

