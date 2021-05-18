PTK to host Summer Arts Day Camps in June

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The performing arts industry is ready for the curtain to rise once again. The Public Theatre of Kentucky says “the show must go on!”

Its Summer Arts Day Camps are coming up in June. Kindergarten through 5th grade will attend camp June 7-11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 each day, with a showcase held on June 11 at 6:00 p.m. Those in grades six through 12 will have camp June 14-18, with a showcase scheduled for June 18 at 6:00 p.m.

The cost is $200. There is a discounted price of $175 by May 24.

PTK said the camps will include a week of theatre and mini-workshops with industry professionals in a fun, safe and creative environment. Campers should wear comfortable clothes in which they can move easily and bring a refillable water bottle, lunch, snacks and a yoga mat.

