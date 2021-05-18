Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office responded to a reckless driving complaint.

According to the Edmonson County Sheriff, they were notified of a semi-truck and trailer traveling in a reckless manner, weaving in and out of the emergency lanes, before it came to a stop.

The driver, Phillip W. Myers of Glasgow, was found on the passenger side of the vehicle standing between the truck and trailer, with a red towel in his hand.

Authorities found a knife in Myers’ right front pocket, and drug paraphernalia containing suspected methamphetamine in the red towel.

Myers was placed under arrest and charged with:

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (drug unspecified)

· Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· No Registration Plates

Myers was taken to the Hart County Jail.

