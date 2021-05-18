Advertisement

Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man

Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Myers was arrested on multiple charges(WBKO)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office responded to a reckless driving complaint.

According to the Edmonson County Sheriff, they were notified of a semi-truck and trailer traveling in a reckless manner, weaving in and out of the emergency lanes, before it came to a stop.

The driver, Phillip W. Myers of Glasgow, was found on the passenger side of the vehicle standing between the truck and trailer, with a red towel in his hand.

Authorities found a knife in Myers’ right front pocket, and drug paraphernalia containing suspected methamphetamine in the red towel.

Myers was placed under arrest and charged with:

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (drug unspecified)

· Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· No Registration Plates

Myers was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
BGPD investigate shooting on Beauty Avenue
Bowling Green man hospitalized after shooting on Beauty Avenue
On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful...
Local church recognizes faithful member for service
Beshear
Gov. Beshear: 287 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 8 deaths
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

Some fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks in public.
Some fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks to stay on side of caution
Kentucky State Police hosting event at Q coffee emporium
Kentucky State Police to host Cover the Cruiser event
Local superintendents excited for seniors to have in-person graduation @ 5
Local superintendents excited for seniors to have in-person graduation @ 5
Treasurer Allison Ball encourages women to register for ‘Smart Women, Smart Money’ conference @ 5
Treasurer Allison Ball encourages women to register for ‘Smart Women, Smart Money’ conference @ 5