SOMA prepares for their spring show

This spring they will be presenting Dolly, a dance and tribute to Dolly Parton.
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SOMA is preparing for their spring show. This spring they will be presenting Dolly, a dance and tribute to Dolly Parton.

“We are kind of going though her music from the beginning with Coat of Many Colors all the way to the end where she moves into that pop and all the way back to her bluegrass album,” said Trevor Edwards, Artistic Director.

The dance will be following the life of the singer, songwriter, and performer.

“It’s been so much fun working with the kids telling them about all her stories,” said Edwards.

Glasgow Dance will present “Dolly” on May 21, 22 and 23.

For tickets and available times click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

