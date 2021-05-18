Some fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks to stay on side of caution

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, the CDC released new COVID-19 related guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in most public places. The same day, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will follow the same guidelines.

Businesses like Walmart, Target, and Costco are taking the ‘masks required’ sign off of their doors, while others like Walgreens and Lowers are still requiring everyone to wear masks for the time being.

As the new guidance was announced, this left some excited to ditch the mask right away, while others were a bit more hesitant, left questioning “how can you tell who is vaccinated and who is not?”

“I definitely think it’s in the right direction. I’m just not entirely sure if maybe it should have been done this early,” Adam Conway said. We ran into Conway as he was walking with Trevor Hoffman through Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green. Both said they are fully vaccinated and will continue to wear a mask in public places.

“There’s still a lot of people that haven’t been able to get vaccinated yet,” Hoffman said. “Maybe because they’re immunocompromised, or because they’re underage to get the vaccine. Although vaccines help, you know, eliminate severe disease, you can still get the virus and maybe pass it on to someone that’s not been vaccinated yet.”

Conway continued to say that he respects people’s decision to choose whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and where the CDC says non-vaccinated people should still wear masks, he hopes he can set a precedent by continuing to wear his.

“They might feel self-conscious that they’re the only ones inside wearing a mask, and so if it makes it a little bit easier for them and encourages them to keep wearing the mask, then I’ll wear to it doesn’t bother me at all,” Conway said.

Rose Hullett is also fully vaccinated and says she will continue to wear her mask in indoor public places where she doesn’t know for sure who is vaccinated and who is not. “I will continue to wear a mask when I’m going shopping for instance,” she said. “Outdoors, wide-open spaces, when I know the other individuals or individuals that I’m with have been vaccinated, then, by all means, I don’t hesitate to take my mask off, but if I’m not sure, I’m gonna stray on the side of caution.”

Hullett said she has faced a few health problems in the past which also contributes to her decision to stay masked up. “I think it’s wise for me to choose to continue to wear a mask because generally in public, we don’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t,” she said.

One option businesses would have is to check people’s CDC vaccination cards. Hullett said if it came down to it, she wouldn’t mind sharing that information. Hullett also encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get even more closer to ‘normal life.’

“I was taught, you know, to be the good neighbor, to think about other people’s needs as well as my own,” she said. “So I tried to practice what I was taught of which is being the good neighbor. That means I get myself vaccinated, and that way, I’m protecting not only myself but other people that I’m in contact with.”

The latest data shows just more than 36% of Kentuckians are vaccinated. You can find the latest statistics here.

