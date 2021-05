BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren Spartans hosted the Muhlenberg County Mustangs Monday with a chance to increase their winning streak to nine games.

After being tied in the 4th 4-4, the Spartans drove in a run to go up 5-4 and never looked back.

South Warren moves to 25-1. Muhlenberg falls to 12-10.

