Warren Co. accepting proposals for fiber internet installation, construction

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Each home in Warren County could have the opportunity to have access to high-speed internet within the next two years thanks to fiber.

Warren County Fiscal Court is now accepting proposals for building plans for fiber internet throughout the county. Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon says the pandemic actually helped speed up this process that was ten plus years in the making.

“It made them (the government) realize how desperately they needed it for education purposes, for business purposes,” said Buchanon.

The federal government is now providing funds and easing restrictions on fiber internet and Warren County is acting fast in order to make this happen within the next two years.

“It’ll all be high speed, it won’t be DSL or dial-up, type internet and it’ll all be on fiber,” explained Buchanon. “So I think it’ll it will make our community stand out as, as one of the most progressive communities in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Residents in Warren County have pleaded for high-speed internet for years. Buchanon says one-third of Warren County residents do not have internet accessibility. One resident saying, “We have even thought of selling our house and moving somewhere with access to cable internet because ours is so slow.”

Through this plan, fiber would be made available for underserved, rural areas where high-speed internet is currently not being offered.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re doing this request for proposal for every household in the county,” explained Buchanon. “Just every household who doesn’t already have it. If one of the other companies is already covering that area, we’re not going to duplicate the coverage of fiber in those areas.”

The white parts on the map below that are outside the city limits the city, indicate all those areas that would be covered by fiber.

The dark areas on the map indicate the approximate RDOF areas that have already been partially funded to service providers by federal awards, and engineering, planning and/or construction have already begun. (Warren County)

“Every residence inside of Warren County, two years from now should be covered with high-speed internet-- anyone who wants it,” said Buchanon.

Anyone interested in submitting a proposal has until June 1 to submit it to the Warren County government. Officials hope to select one no later than June 7.

