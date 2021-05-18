Warren County Sheriff’s Office hiring several different positions

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is one of many law enforcement agencies and places of business hiring right now.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are taking applications for Certified Dispatchers, an Animal Control Officer, and a Business Office Clerk.

You must be at least 18 years old in order to apply for Dispatch, Animal Control, and the Business Office Clerk and at least 21 years old for Court Security and Certified Peace Officers. Click here to fill out an application.

