Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office hiring several different positions

Warren County Sheriff's Office hiring.
Warren County Sheriff's Office hiring.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is one of many law enforcement agencies and places of business hiring right now.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are taking applications for Certified Dispatchers, an Animal Control Officer, and a Business Office Clerk.

You must be at least 18 years old in order to apply for Dispatch, Animal Control, and the Business Office Clerk and at least 21 years old for Court Security and Certified Peace Officers. Click here to fill out an application.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD investigate shooting on Beauty Avenue
Bowling Green man hospitalized after shooting on Beauty Avenue
Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Steve Meredith was a longtime Bowling Green radio personality and founder of Stuff the Bus...
WKU broadcasting scholarship named in honor of longtime Bowling Green radio personality
Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response
Gov. Beshear reports 285 new COVID-19 cases; 6 deaths
On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful...
Local church recognizes faithful member for service

Latest News

A few showers are possible this afternoon, otherwise it will be cloudy with temperatures near...
Cloudy and seasonable before we get hot in south-central Kentucky!
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools announces promotion and commencement locations
The full council will vote on the ordinance passed by the budget committee on Thursday, March 21.
Louisville launches initiative to help underserved youth