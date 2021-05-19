A Summerlike Surge Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took awhile, but morning clouds gave way to sunshine Wednesday afternoon. That sun along with a southeast wind warmed us all the way into the lower 80s. Our warming trend continues into the upcoming weekend, with a taste of summer on the way!

A massive ridge of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. over the next several days. This will promote some very warm temperatures along with an extended stretch of dry conditions. In fact, our next decent shot at rain does not show up until next Wednesday, when the high pressure ridge shows signs of breaking down. In the meantime, we’ll watch our afternoon highs steadily climb from the mid 80s Thursday into the upper 80s Friday...pushing 90 Saturday before we likely go into the low 90s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday! Overnight lows will also climb into the upper 60s by early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm. High 84, Low 63, winds S-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 87, Low 63, winds S-8

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 89. Low 64, winds S-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 66

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 93 (1951)

Record Low: 36 (2002)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+1.23″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+4.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 0)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2198 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.