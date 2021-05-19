Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen SUV crashes, flips on South Florida interstate

By WPLG staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) – Video from a news helicopter captures the moment the driver of a stolen SUV loses control and crashes into a guardrail before rolling over during a police chase.

“I was on the way down to work in Miami Shores when I was hit by a car,” said Sharon Glueck, whose Honda CR-V was clipped by an Infiniti QX60 on Interstate 95.

State troopers said five juveniles were in the stolen vehicle that hit her.

“I spun around and next thing I know … I was next to a police car and they had their guns drawn,” Glueck said. “I saw one teenager and they told me to move and get out of the car and get away from the scene.”

According to state troopers, all five suspects were handcuffed and taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Only one remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries,” said Lt. Yanko Reyes with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was backed up for hours during Wednesday morning rush hour as law enforcement investigated.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the burglary and attempted theft of a car.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police arrested two individuals in connection to Sunday's shooting
Bowling Green Police arrest individuals in connection to Sunday shooting
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Warren County Sheriff's Office hiring.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office hiring several different positions
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Beshear: Ending extra jobless aid now would hurt economy

Latest News

FILE - This undated image provided by Merck in October 2018 shows a vial and packaging for the...
US cervical cancers fall but other sex-related cancers rise
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Bitcoin has lost about 38% of its value since April 13 when it hit a high of more than $64,800,...
EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?
Proclamation to honor Howard S. Magers
Glasgow, Barren County honor fallen Pearl Harbor hero recently identified
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall for a 3rd day; Bitcoin sinks after a wild ride