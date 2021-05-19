Advertisement

Charles Booker touts fundraising for potential Senate bid

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Charles Booker has raised more than $500,000 since forming an exploratory committee signaling his interest in challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul next year in Kentucky.

Booker nearly upset a well-funded Democratic rival in last year’s Senate primary.

He said Wednesday that his fundraising in the past month shows he would “have the resources needed to win” if he were to enter the race against Paul.

Booker would face an uphill challenge against Paul in Republican-trending Kentucky.

Paul will seek a third term in 2022. Booker has not signaled when he will announce whether he’s formally entering the campaign.

