City of Bowling Green, health department host vaccine clinic in West End neighborhood
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green posted to Facebook that they partnered with the Barren River District Health Department and La Luz Del Mundo (The Light of the World Church) in Bowling Green to fully vaccinate members of the West End neighborhood.
The city says their International Communities Liaison Division and NCS staff provided support to increase access to neighbors with language barriers.
