Clouds and heat continues into Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pattern of more cloud cover continues, but the warm conditions aren’t going anywhere as we are tracking the heat as we slide into the latter half of the work week!

Temperatures are on the climb as we head into the weekend for south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

A ridge of high pressure is along the Atlantic coast and is the culprit for our dry weather on Wednesday, though a few sprinkles have developed to the west and northwest of Bowling Green this morning as the stationary front moves towards the north. Today will be dry once the light moisture moves out as we still deal with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly decrease to become partly cloudy late in the day, but not much sunshine will be felt or seen. The southeasterly winds will usher in some warm air to allow highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across south-central Kentucky!

The heat is on! The rest of the work week will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures will be in the mid 80s with low temperatures in the lower 60s. By the weekend, expect upper 80s to low 90s as we have a bit more sunshine to work with and continued south and westerly winds! The hot conditions continue into the first half of the work week as low 90s are in the forecast through Tuesday. Unsettled weather will move in by the middle of next week and will cool us back down to seasonable conditions by the latter half of the week! A sneak peek of Memorial Day Weekend as it looks right now shows temperatures slightly above normal with slightly above normal precipitation. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer towards the holiday weekend - until then, you can get the latest First Alert Weather forecast on WBKO News, wbko.com or on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. High 83. Low 63. Winds SE at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 84. Low 63. Winds S at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 87. Low 63. Winds S at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1951, 1938, 1921)

Record Low Today: 36 (2002)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 0)

UV Index: Moderate (3 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 55 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (2198 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+1.38″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+4.52″)

