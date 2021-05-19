Crime Stoppers: Trailer Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a theft that took place the afternoon of April 30.

Troopers say an unknown white male driving a black Lincoln Navigator, backed up to a trailer that was parked at 989 Richpond Rockfield Road in Warren County, and drove away.

Troopers describe the trailer as being a 6x14 single axle, black in color with a green stripe down the side.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.