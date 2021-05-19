Advertisement

Eight additional counties to get regional driver licensing offices

This is what a driver's license will look like when residents opt for it be a Voluntary Travel ID.(KYTC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - New regional driver licensing offices will open in eight more Kentucky counties this month.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that specialized Driver Licensing Regional Offices will open on May 24 in Caldwell, Casey, Green, Hardin, Menifee, Metcalfe, McCreary and Webster counties.

The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in those counties will stop providing most in-person driver licensing services, though it will continue processing remote applications for licenses and IDs until June 30.

Twelve other counties have already transferred services to regional offices and the statewide transition is expected to be completed by next June.

