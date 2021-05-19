Family Enrichment Center collects items for kids during foster care awareness month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of May is nationally recognized as foster care awareness month. Through the month of May and beginning of June, The Family Enrichment Center is collecting items for children going into foster care.

“A lot of the times when kids come into care, they don’t really have enough time to grab anything,” Denise Lambrianou with The Family Enrichment Center said. “We’re just trying to get items together that a foster parent may need.”

These items include but are not limited to shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, diapers, baby wipes, hair ties and baby wash.

“They can bring them to our office, we’re at 1133 Adams Street. We’ll take donations just about any time,” Lambrianou said.

Currently, there is a great need for foster parents in our area. Lambrianou said the biggest need is for families willing to accept siblings and teenagers.

“A lot of times teenagers get a bad rap, that somehow they’ve done something and to be put in foster care, and that’s not the truth. That’s not the truth for any child, really, these are really good kids coming out of really bad situations, and you know, they’re doing the best that they can,” she explained.

To be a foster parents you just have to be 21 years old, you can be married or single. You also should have sufficient income that supports you and your household, and a reliable source of transportation with insurance.

“It’s an adventure. Sometimes you give a child an opportunity that they’ve never had before, it may be the first time they were on a baseball team, or they join track, or they play sports,” Lambrianou explained. “It’s all rewarding.”

