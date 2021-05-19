Advertisement

Girls Day Out shopping event set for May 22

By Laura Rogers
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Girls Day Out spring shopping event is making a return in 2021.

Event organizer Tina Comer said more than 75 vendors will offer items like handcrafted goods, jewelry, wine and bundt cakes. “These people are so excited. It’s been a long time since they’ve been able to set up and share their things with you, so they’re ready.”

Comer said the pandemic was a tough time for those who depend on markets and festivals to connect with customers. “This is a chance to spend some money with those businesses who have had a hard year,” said Comer.

Girls Day Out is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Knicely Conference Center.

