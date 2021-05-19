Glasgow, Barren County honor fallen Pearl Harbor hero recently identified

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County native who died in Pearl Harbor will be properly laid to rest next week and today officials honored him in a special way.

The remains of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers of Merry Oaks were recently identified. He was on the USS Oklahoma after it sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize during the Pearl Harbor attack, resulting in the death of 429 crewmen, including Magers.

Glasgow and Barren County officials signed a proclamation to honor Howard S. Magers in front of the Barren County Courthouse Wednesday. The family spokesperson said they are all so thankful for the way southcentral Kentucky has and will be honoring him. His sister-in-law is still alive today.

“She’s waited almost 80 years for this day. She was 11 years old when he went to war,” explained the Magers’ family spokesperson Paula Pedigo. “She was friends with his sister and his family. In 1951, she married his brother. So this has been a tug in her heart for many, many years. It’s just amazing that he’s coming home and we’ll have this closure for the family and also just a celebration.”

Glasgow City Clerk Mona Simmons conducted extensive research on Magers in order to craft the proclamation for him today. Simmons is from a military family and said today was a full-circle moment.

“The military family is very strong. And with this being with Pearl Harbor, and I was able to go to Pearl Harbor myself, two or three years ago, and it’s just an extremely somber experience. And now for this almost comes full circle-- it’s really an experience I probably will never forget,” said Simmons.

“We are thankful to Mr. majors for his ultimate sacrifice.”

Magers’ body will be flown into Nashville next week and will be escorted to Hardy and Son Funeral Home on Louisville Road.

If you would like to attend the full military honors funeral for the fallen hero, it will be held at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery, 130 Merry Oaks Payne Road at 2:00 p.m.

You can help honor one of Kentucky’s WWII hero’s by standing to salute, displaying American flags and yellow ribbons along the funeral escort route (Hardy and Son Funeral Home) to the cemetery (Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery, 128 Merry Oaks Payne Road, @18 miles), Saturday, May 29 1:00-2:00 p.m.

”The family, everyone is just so grateful. Mrs. Magers was sorry that she could not be here today. But she sends her love and she is so appreciative of everyone’s love and support,” said Pedigo.

