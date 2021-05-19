Advertisement

Glasgow welcomes new music venue

Heart of the Bluegrass
Heart of the Bluegrass(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 19, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The owners of Ralphie’s Fun Center in Glasgow have opened a new music venue.

The Grove serves as an outdoor music and event space that will showcase entertainment ranging from local and regional independent artists to nationally known acts. Adult beverages including beer, wine and cocktails are also served.

“It is primarily an outdoor event space, but people can also rent the space for private events,” said Candace Barbee, PR/Marketing Director, and booking agent.

The Grove will host artists from a variety of genres.

“We plan on hosting a variety of acts from local to regional independent artists focusing more in the areas of American, folk, and bluegrass,” said Barbee.

The owners of Ralphie’s Fun Center had to shut down for a period during the pandemic, so they used their resources to build on a new idea.

“The Grove was born out of the tragedy of COVID,” said Barbee, as the venue is now located in the wooded area behind Ralphie’s.

The Grove is home to live music every Friday and Saturday night and will also host artisan and craft fairs, farmers markets, speaking seminars and networking events.

“It is just a place for the community to come and gather and celebrate music and each other and it’s needed more now than ever,” said Barbee.

The Grove is located on Happy Valley Road behind Ralphie’s Fun Center.

