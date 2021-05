FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -Today Governor Beshear reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the state total to 453,460 cases.

11 new deaths were reported along with no new audit deaths, making the state total 6,673 deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is 2.79%.

