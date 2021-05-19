Hot Rods fall 6-5 in series opener on Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-4) dropped the first game of the series against the Rome Braves (8-5) by a 6-5 score on Tuesday night at State Mutual Stadium.
Bowling Green tied the game in the top of the seventh after Braves reliever Davis Schwab hit Pedro Martinez and walked Greg Jones before being pulled. Hunt hit a two-run double off the Braves new pitcher, Marrick Crouse. After two more back-to-back walks, Jonathan Aranda hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Hunt and tying the game at 4-4.
Rome immediately took the lead back after Harris reached on a fielder’s choice and Ball hit a two-run home run. The Braves took a 6-4 lead into the top of the eighth inning, where Bowling Green loaded the bases.
Grant Witherspoon led off the with a single, Tanner Dodson singled, and Martinez walked to load the bases for Jones. He hit a sacrifice fly to score Witherspoon and bring the Hot Rods within run at 6-5. The Hot Rods failed to score in the top of the ninth, with Rome taking a 6-5 victory in the first game of the series.
They take on the Braves again in the second game of six, with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch on Wednesday.
