Hot Rods fall 6-5 in series opener on Tuesday

BG Hot Rods logo
BG Hot Rods logo(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-4) dropped the first game of the series against the Rome Braves (8-5) by a 6-5 score on Tuesday night at State Mutual Stadium.

Hot Rods box score 05-18-21
Hot Rods box score 05-18-21(WBKO)

Bowling Green tied the game in the top of the seventh after Braves reliever Davis Schwab hit Pedro Martinez and walked Greg Jones before being pulled. Hunt hit a two-run double off the Braves new pitcher, Marrick Crouse. After two more back-to-back walks, Jonathan Aranda hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Hunt and tying the game at 4-4.

Rome immediately took the lead back after Harris reached on a fielder’s choice and Ball hit a two-run home run. The Braves took a 6-4 lead into the top of the eighth inning, where Bowling Green loaded the bases.

Grant Witherspoon led off the with a single, Tanner Dodson singled, and Martinez walked to load the bases for Jones. He hit a sacrifice fly to score Witherspoon and bring the Hot Rods within run at 6-5. The Hot Rods failed to score in the top of the ninth, with Rome taking a 6-5 victory in the first game of the series.

They take on the Braves again in the second game of six, with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch on Wednesday.

