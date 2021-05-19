Metcalfe County Schools to host Job Fair Friday, May 28

METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re currently searching for a job, and would like a job in the education field, Metcalfe County Schools will be hosting a Job Fair on Friday, May 28 from 10am-noon at the Old School Gym.

If you have ever wanted to work for Metcalfe County Schools, this is the perfect time to apply!

Metcalfe Co. Schools is currently hiring for several positions.

Full-time, part-time, and sub positions are all available.

Even if you are not looking for work at this time, you are still encouraged to apply and your name will be in their system for future job opportunities.

