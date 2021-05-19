Advertisement

Nikki Ogorek named to C-USA All-Academic Team

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Track & Field senior pole vaulter Nikki Ogorek was named to the Conference USA Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Team, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. She’s the program’s first C-USA Track & Field All-Academic team selection under Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley.

Ogorek holds a 4.00 GPA through her senior year as a double major in Visual Arts (concentration in Graphic Design) and User Experience with a minor in Digital Advertising. She’s been on the WKU President’s List for each of her seven completed semesters on The Hill. Ogorek was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection in summer 2020.

The Bloomington, Ill., native was most recently named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and given the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal. She also serves the WKU community as co-chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and just finished a stint on the leadership team for C-USA’s SAAC. Ogorek received the Female Community Outreach Award at the 2021 TOPSY Awards on May 6.

The senior competed in all 10 meets for the Hilltoppers between indoor and outdoor season. She recently cleared a season-best 3.58 meters at the C-USA Outdoor Championships on Saturday where she finished 16th in the women’s pole vault competition.

